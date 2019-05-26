Arthur Mark Rocha April 20, 1933 - May 26, 2019

Arthur Mark Rocha 86, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at his home. He was born April 20, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Mercedes and Felix Rocha. He graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic School, Christian Brothers High School class of 1951, and St. Joseph Junior College. He married Julia Cortez on June 18, 1966 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Horton, KS . He served in the United States Navy, and he is a Veteran of the Korea War. He retired from the Missouri Deptartment of Transportation as a Highway Designer. He enjoyed being active in his church and community, but most especially spending time with his family. Art was a member of Guadalupe Men's Club, Knights of Columbus Council 571, 4th degree Knight, Legion of Mary, former member of the American Legion Post 359, former chairman of the St. Patrick's Mexican Fiesta for many years, member of the Barbosa Brothers band, and the Salt and Pepper Band. A devout Catholic, Art was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and a former member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and St. Patick's Catholic Church, where he was very active in all church activities for many years. In 1984 he was awarded Bishops Service Award. Art was preceded in death by his parents, son, Patrick Rocha, brothers, Adolfo, Robert, and Juan Rocha, and sister, Nadine Cortez, and great granddaughter, Ava Shute. Survivors include: wife, Julia Rocha of the home, daughters, Andrea Haynes and husband Solon, Mary Frances Coffman and husband Willie, and Dina Sigrist and husband Brandan, daughter in law, Erin Rocha all of St. Joseph, MO, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:00 am at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Rev. Richard Rocha, and Rev. Joe Miller Con-Celebrants. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm Wednesday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Pat Rocha Scholarship Fund.