Artis Ferne (Babcock) Burton, 77

Artis Ferne (Babcock) Burton went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:11 PM

Artis Ferne (Babcock) Burton went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021.
Artis was born in St. Joseph, Missouri July 21, 1943 to Edna (James) Babcock and Erle Babcock.
She attended Humbolt Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1961.
Artis married Donald O. Burton on October 30, 1965.
She was a long-time active member of the St. Paul UMC and worked at the Shangrila Motel, Methodist Hospital, although she worked the most of her time (25 years) at Ashland United Methodist/Mother’s Day Out Program. She loved spending time with family, working with children, doing all sorts of volunteer work throughout the years, reading and VISITING (Talking).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald O. Burton (2003); brothers, Lee R. Brown, A. Lloyd Brown, William (Bill) Babcock; sister, E. Gayle Blake; and son-in-law, Kirby Ham.
Survivors include son, Donald L. Burton of the home, St. Joseph, Missouri; daughter, Patricia A. Ham, of Union Star, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of loving friends.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggest anyone attending visitation or service to please wear a mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

