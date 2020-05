Arturo Chavez Valencia

1975-2020

Arturo Chavez Valencia, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Tizatan, Jalisco, Mexico passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He was born September 17, 1975 in Tizatan, Jalisco, Mexico to Arturo and Elizabeth (Valencia) Chavez.

Arturo was joined in union to Gabriela Chavez December 13, 2002.

He was a loving father and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, cookouts, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include wife, Gabriel; children, Brian, Ivan and Matthew; parents; siblings, Laura Chavez, Gabriela Chavez, Teresa Chavez, Juan Ramon Chavez. extended family and friends.

Arrangements pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.