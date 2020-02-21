Arturo Lona Meija, 91

Arturo Mejia, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born May 5, 1928 in Gary, IN, son of Refuio and Daniel Mejia. He was the oldest of the 3 boys, a responsibility he took seriously. He raised his brothers from a young age and remained close to them to the very end. During his lifetime he moved from Mexico to St. Joseph and worked at Swift & Co Packing House until its closing. He then became a licensed HVAC Technician, retiring from his own business in 1992. His passion in life was golfing, which he enjoyed doing with his son's in law and brother Rudy and his grandchildren. he also enjoyed fishing, horseshoes and playing cards. He was a member of Guadalupe Men's Club and Little United Nations Club and St. James Catholic Church . Arturo was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Alfred Mejia and granddaughter Angela. He leaves behind his ex-wife Elisa Mejia and their children Emma (Steve) Bridger of Country Club, MO, Elsa (Gary) Price of King City, MO, Sandra (Greg) Tugon of St. Joseph, Mary (Rick) Ferbert of Faucett, MO, Art Mejia, Jr. of St. Joseph, Lorrie (Tom) Neppl of Colorado Springs, CO, Mario (Josephine) Mejia of Independence, MO, Jane "Delia" (Greg) Barr of Camden Point, MO, brother, Rudy Mejia of St. Joseph, his partner of 37 years, Kathy Mejia and her children Margo, Tina and Shelly and her 9 grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, his 29 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Fr. Jonathan Davis officiating, The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Rupp Funeral Home. Rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Kidney Foundation. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.