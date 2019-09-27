Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man charged in August officer-involved shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Arvin Leonard Cruse, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Sunday, September 29, 2019 4:00PM - 6:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home Service Monday, September 30, 2019 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 4:04 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Arvin L. Cruse
1947-2019

Arvin Leonard Cruse, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
He was born on April 18, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Arvin Lee and Ernestine Thornton.
Arvin was a beloved brother, father, uncle, and friend. He played basketball at Benton where he was a star center and graduated in 1963. Arvin enjoyed music, DJing for a number of years, and was known as the “Sound Hound.” He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Arvin was a member of the Tes Trams Club and retired from Mead after 39 years as a 1st class machinist.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David E. Cruse and Bret L. Thornton.
Survivors include his children, Dr. Precious Kurth, Tashia Robertson, Amber Barr, Arvin Barr and LaKrisa Cruse; girlfriend, Patti Stull; siblings, Karen K. Cruse-Bradley, Mark S. Cruse, Shawn L. Thornton, Bradley J. Thornton, Trina Patrick; 6 grandchildren, aunt, Doris Massey, uncles, Tim Johnson, Paul Thornton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Overcast
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 80°
On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events