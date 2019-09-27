Obituary

Arvin L. Cruse

1947-2019

Arvin Leonard Cruse, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

He was born on April 18, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Arvin Lee and Ernestine Thornton.

Arvin was a beloved brother, father, uncle, and friend. He played basketball at Benton where he was a star center and graduated in 1963. Arvin enjoyed music, DJing for a number of years, and was known as the “Sound Hound.” He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Arvin was a member of the Tes Trams Club and retired from Mead after 39 years as a 1st class machinist.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, David E. Cruse and Bret L. Thornton.

Survivors include his children, Dr. Precious Kurth, Tashia Robertson, Amber Barr, Arvin Barr and LaKrisa Cruse; girlfriend, Patti Stull; siblings, Karen K. Cruse-Bradley, Mark S. Cruse, Shawn L. Thornton, Bradley J. Thornton, Trina Patrick; 6 grandchildren, aunt, Doris Massey, uncles, Tim Johnson, Paul Thornton; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.