Arza W. Boswell, 90, of Ravenwood, MO, went to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at his home with family at his side.

Arza was born in Lamoni, IA, on July 24, 1928. His parents were Joseph H. and Hettie R. (Loomis) Boswell.

He graduated from the Ravenwood High School. He had lived most all his life in Ravenwood, and in Richmond, MO from 1952 to 1960.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in 1948.

On October 23, 1948, Arza was united in marriage to LaVera F. Wildish, at the Ravenwood Christian Church. She passed away in 2007. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Jason Boswell in 2002, his sister, Rowena Stiens, his granddaughter in law, Kimberly Burns, and his mother and father in law, Beatrice and Leslie Wildish.

The church was a big part of Arza’s life. He was a lifetime member and an Elder for over 50 years at the Ravenwood Christian Church. He liked playing cards (especially winning). He was the caregiver for his wife and mother in law for many years before their deaths. He was a historian and genealogy buff and has a display at the Nodaway County Historical Society in Maryville. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Arza worked for 34 years as a manager for Skelly Oil Co. He later drove the Ravenwood school bus for 15 years.

His survivors include his 5 children, Ken (Cindy) Boswell, Caledonia, OH, Kathy (Bill) Burns, Ravenwood, MO, Curt (Mary) Boswell, Ravenwood, MO, Wayne E. (Brenda) Boswell, Ravenwood, MO, and Deanna L (Ron) Scroggie, Pickering, MO; 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 19, 2018, at the Ravenwood Christian Church. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM, Thursday, October 18, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO