Asher Lee Patterson, 4 Months

Funeral services are pending.

September 18, 2019 - January 20, 2020
Asher Patterson 4 month old son of Ashley Kernes and Jeremy Patterson, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 18, 2019 in St. Joseph, MO. He is survived by: maternal grandmother, Cindy Kernes, maternal grandfather, Robert Kernes, maternal great grandparents, Roger & Karen Kernes, maternal great grandmother, Darlene Sampson, paternal grandmother, Emma Patterson, paternal great grandfather, Olin Patterson, paternal great grandmother, Betty Sage, brothers, Maximus & Achilles Hardy, sisters, Rose, Kelsey and Crystal Kernes, half sisters, Chevy, Star and Alyna Zeamer, half brothers, Alex Patterson, and Preston Auxier.
Funeral services are pending. Memorials are requested to the Asher Lee Patterson memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. or online at www.ruppfuneral.com.

