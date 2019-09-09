Asher's Obituary

Asher Moshe Pankau of St. Joseph, MO., newborn baby of Hannah and Brett Pankau, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in a Kansas City, MO hospital. Asher was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Timothy Pankau, paternal great grandfather, Raymond Pankau, paternal step great grandfather, Marvin Eaton, paternal step great grandmother, Virginia Pankau. He is survived by his parents, brothers: Isaiah and Theodore, and sister, Madeline Pankau, maternal grandparents, Martin & Lisa Myers, maternal great grandparents, Nancy & John Venneman, maternal great grandparents, Judy & David Myers, paternal grandmother, Amy Pankau, paternal great grandparents, Ralph & Dianna Edgerton, paternal great grandmother, Arvella Eaton, aunts & uncles, Anthony Myers, Elisabeth Peter, Mary Myers, Joseph Pankau, and Heather Pankau, as well as several cousins, The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with graveside services following at the Agency Cemetey, Agency, MO.