Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 2:23 PM
Obituary
Ashley Nicole Durham
1985-2019

Ashley Nicole Durham, 33, Topeka, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019.
She was born June 5, 1985, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Ashley was a phlebotomist.
She was a big jokester, a daredevil, and would always fly by the seat of her pants. Ashley wasn’t afraid of anything and could always make you laugh. She was generous, even when she didn’t have anything herself, and was never materialistic. Ashley was loyal, especially to her family. Above all, she was a beautiful soul, and everyone loved her. Ashley will be greatly missed.
“You were always my protector. Now, you’re my guardian angel.”
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Richard Edelen, and uncle, Eric Edelen.
Survivors include her mom and dad, Kathy and Kenneth Boorn; step-sister, Cassie Boorn, Peoria, Illinois; sister, Whitney Cook (Jeremy), Gower, Missouri; brothers, Matthew Durham (Kendra Bradley), Amity, Missouri, and Hunter Boorn, Topeka; grandma, Sheila Edelen, St. Joseph; nieces and nephews, Alexis, Caitlynn, Maci Lynn, Piper, Emma, Owen, Allycen, and Aiden; the light of her life, “Turtle”; and her close friends.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing.

This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday. For tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy but we will be dry. Lows will be in the mid 30s.
