Atina Barnett, 73

Visitation: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454. ■ Service: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 5:00 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home - Gower Branch.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 3:08 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Atina Barnett, 73, of Edgerton, MO passed away, Monday, January 6, 2020.

She was born on May 20, 1946 to Leonard Albert Sr. and Josie Irene (Dolbow) Sessions in Kansas City. Atina attended school in Grayson, Gower and North Platte.

On May 30, 1964 she was united in marriage to Shelby Earl Wickam, Jr. After their marriage they lived in Edgerton where they made their home. Shelby preceded her in death on June 29, 1981. On August 9, 1985 she married Bobby Allen Barnett. They lived in Edgerton, Agency, and Plattsburg. Her husband, Bob, preceded her in death on April 11, 2011.

Atina worked at Harmer’s Café in Edgerton, and the Smithville Convalescent Center where she received her CMT and CNA.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Charles Roberts; brother, Seth Robert Sessions; her Aunt Butch; and beloved grandson Derrick Fultz.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Landis and husband Ralph and Angela Fultz and husband James; grandchildren, Kevin (Sasha) Wickam, Shelby Fultz, Tec Sgt Amanda Landis (Cory) Christoffersen, Harley (Chrissy) Landis, Sarah Klein, Andy (Charllene) Landis; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Colby Wickam, Madilyn, Charlotte and Evelyn Landis, Nick, Chase and Kellan Klein and Lily Landis; sisters, Irene Pierson and Sharron Pettite; brother, JR. Sessions; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Service: 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation from 3:30-5:00 p.m. prior to the service.

