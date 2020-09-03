Audrey A. Tygart, 91, of Smithville, MO passed from this earth and met Jesus in person on September 1, 2020 surrounded by his children, his sweetheart Marva and hospice workers.

He was born on June 26, 1929 in rural Warrensburg, MO to Thomas Logan and Ethel Lena (Fosnow) Tygart. Audrey served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. After his honorable discharge he returned to Warrensburg. In 1955 he moved to the Kansas City, MO area and in 1996 he moved to Smithville, MO.

Audrey worked for American Bakeries in North Kansas City as the Director of the Receiving Department. After his retirement he worked at Hancock Fabric, the Grass Pad and as a real estate agent.

He was an active member of the Smithville Baptist Church. Audrey always kept in touch by phone and mail with past and current church folks, and his family and friends. Audrey loved going with Marva to the opry’s in Weston and Edgerton. He enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels and most of all being around his family, friends and neighbors. Audrey was known for saying, “Take your time leaving, but hurry back.”

Audrey was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters Shelby, Alva, Venita, Clara, and Gladys; an infant sister; daughter Kathie Baxter; grandson Aaron Forstad and son-in-law Paul Forstad.

He is survived by his sweetheart Marva Stuart; children Peggy Forstad, Linda Coe and husband Phil; Mike Tygart and wife Lori; grandchildren Heather Daniel, Kristina (Derek) Harden, Vanessa (Austen) Horton, Rachel Chambers, Kevin Baxter, Joseph Baxter, Christopher (Christy) Arnone, Paul Arnone, Courtney Kendell, Dakota Brandt and Jennifer (John) Greenfield; great-grandchildren Alexa, Natalie, Sarah (Austin), Max, Gage (Crystal), Mikayla (Alex), Marrianna (Tyler), Christian, Caleb, Cooper, Madyson, Brian, Charlotte, Jorja, and Dylan; great-great-grandchildren Silas, Elliot, Maddox, Ezekiel, Nellie Jane, Frankie Joanne, Eliana, Bradley; brother Vernon Tygart and wife Marsha; countless nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 1:00-3:00 p.m. and Funeral Services at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5th at First Baptist Church of Smithville, 300 South Bridge Street, Smithville, MO.

Burial with Military Honors: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8th at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.

Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Smithville Meals on Wheels or First Baptist Church of Smithville.

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville