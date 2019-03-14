Clear

Audrey "Annie" Todd July 16, 1935 - March 14, 2019

Funeral Service 1:00PM Tuesday, March 19, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel with interment following at the Savannah Cemetery. Visitation 5:00-7:00PM Monday, March 18, at our chapel. The family requests donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Audrey "Annie" Todd, 83, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Ann was born in Waverly, Iowa on July 16, 1935 to Gilbert and Irene (Cook) Orth.

On August 12, 1994 she married Caryl E. Todd; he survives her of the home. She was a manager of Hallmark Cards Inc, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Paul and Val Orth.

Besides her husband, Audrey is survived by her step-children, Cathy (Butch) Landers and Robert Todd; brothers, Keith, Larry, and David Orth; and sister, Deborah Deal.

Funeral Service 1:00PM Tuesday, March 19, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel with interment following at the Savannah Cemetery. Visitation 5:00-7:00PM Monday, March 18, at our chapel.

The family requests donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
To begin the workweek, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events