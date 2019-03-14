Audrey "Annie" Todd, 83, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away at Mosaic Life Care Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Ann was born in Waverly, Iowa on July 16, 1935 to Gilbert and Irene (Cook) Orth.

On August 12, 1994 she married Caryl E. Todd; he survives her of the home. She was a manager of Hallmark Cards Inc, in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Paul and Val Orth.

Besides her husband, Audrey is survived by her step-children, Cathy (Butch) Landers and Robert Todd; brothers, Keith, Larry, and David Orth; and sister, Deborah Deal.

Funeral Service 1:00PM Tuesday, March 19, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel with interment following at the Savannah Cemetery. Visitation 5:00-7:00PM Monday, March 18, at our chapel.

The family requests donations to the Shriner's Children's Hospital.