Audrey Estelle Connelly, 93, St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Teaneck, NJ; passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Riverside Diversicare with her daughter by her side.

Audrey was born October 13, 1928 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Nelson and Mary Estelle Wright.

Audrey worked for AT&T at the beginning of her career, until meeting the love of her life, “Larry” Connelly. They met on a blind date, in Florida; while Audrey was on vacation, and Larry was on a weekend leave with the US Navy.

On July 18, 1953, she married Lawrence Willliam Connelly at St Francis Catholic Church in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. They celebrated sixty-four years of marriage, when he passed on November 15, 2017. From their marriage, they had two wonderful children; Diane and Lawrence.

Audrey was a full-time homemaker, who loved listening to her record collection, as well as cooking, crewel work embroidery, reading books and playing cribbage with Larry.

Her children would say that she never retired, as she continued to take care of their father until he was gone. Though she had another four years after his passing, dementia took her away from us, a little more each day. She is no longer suffering from this awful disease, and is now with Larry and other loved ones where there is no pain, nor tears anymore. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Marie Massing (Joseph), and a son, Lawrence William Connelly (Pamela). She is also survived by four grandchildren; Kelly Anne Shaffer (David), Sarah Jane Cookson (Cain), Sean William Connelly and Ryan Thomas Connelly. There are also 3 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Anne Shaffer, William Allen Shaffer and Leo Parker Cookson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Larry, a sister Priscilla Wintrode, and two brothers, George V Wright and John “Jack” Wright.

Audrey has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Per her request, there will be no services or visitation at this time.