Audrey Lucille Kerns King Digenan, 79, formerly of St. Joseph

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 1:25 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Audrey Lucille Kerns King Digenan, 79, formerly of St. Joseph, died November 24, 2018. Audrey was born July 5, 1939 in St. Joseph, to Lawrence Raymond and Clara (Geiler) Kerns.
She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1957, and attended Rockhurst College. She had worked at Herman's Drug Store, worked as a legal secretary, a clerk for the Buchanan County Juvenile Court, and retired as an Assistant Supervisor at American Family Insurance.
She was a member of the Sisters-in-law, Parents Without Partners, the Eagles Lodge, and was a Lioness with the St. Joseph Lion's club.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Charles King and Gerald "Curly" Digenan, a son Eric Charles King, and a brother Gary "Buster" Lawrence.
Survivors are a daughter, Jennifer King; grandson Eric King; granddaughter Charly King; sister Zelda Huff(Dwight); brothers Lonnie Kerns(Penney), Melvin Kerns, Jesse Kerns(Pat); step-granddaughters Madisyn Meeks, Kori McGinnis; step-grandson Jack Meeks; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of wonderful friends.
She loved to read, doing crossword puzzles, listening to music, and watching movies with the grandkids. She loved to travel and had been to China and Ireland with her husband Curly. Most of all she loved spending time with family.
Memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Mrs. Digenan has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 28, 2018, beginning at 5:00 p.m. , with a service following at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

