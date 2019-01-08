Clear
Audrey M. Hulser, 97, St. Joseph

Per her wishes, cremation under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery. No services.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Audrey M. Hulser, 97, St. Joseph, (former resident of Country Squire) passed away January 7, 2019.

Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Gerald A. Helser and his entire family plus a son Russel Wehnert and daughter Marie Wehnert.

Survivors: sons Jerry Hulser, Sr., St. Joseph; Harry Wehnert, West Milford, N.J.; grandson Mark Hulser, St. Joseph; granddaughter Michelle Helser, St. Joseph; great-grandchildren Gavin, Grayden, Salai and Silas; nieces Nettieann McCade, Forest City, Candy Pierce, DeKalb and Juliann, Peachtree, Georgia

Preceded in death by: husband, Gerald Hulser; children, Russel and Marie Wehnert.

Survivors: sons, Jerry Hulser (St. Joseph) and Harry Wehnert; grandchildren, Mark and Michelle Hulser; 4 great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, cremation under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery. No services.

