August "Auggie" W. Bachman, 90, of St. Joseph, MO

Graveside Service Saturday, August 31, 2019 2:00 PM Memorial Park Cemetery 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 3:50 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

August "Auggie" W. Bachman, 90, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away August 29, 2019, at his home. Auggie was born April 24, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, to August and Opal (Davis) Bachman.
Auggie served in the army in Korea during the Korean War. He married Lela (Wilson) Bachman on October 29, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO.
After working for various painting contractors, he worked at Goetz Brewing Company until it closed, retiring from St. Joseph State Hospital. He was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the VFW Post 359. He enjoyed antique car restoration, antiques, hunting, and furniture refinishing.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lela, and daughters, Karen (George) Wilbur, Granby, CT, Terri (Rick) Rader, St. Joseph, MO; son-in-law, Chris Wildhagen, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Sheri(David) Wildhagen-Grieg, Jen Wildhagen, David (Maari) Wilbur, and Lindsay McCush; great-grandchildren , Olivia Wildhagen-Piercy,Keegan & Sean McCush, August & Arne Wildhagen-Grieg; sisters, Theresa (Melvin)Anderson, & Mary Ashby; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members & many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Linda Wildhagen; brothers, Donald, Francis, Leonard (Blackie), Gene, and Charlie Bachman; sisters, Kate Cathcart, Norma McKay, & Martha Branson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Alliance of NW Missouri, the Noyes Home, or charity of your choice.
Graveside service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

It's looking to be dry and more sunny for the second half of the long Labor Day holiday weekend Sunday into Monday. Temperatures throughout the holiday weekend will be nice and pleasant in the lower to middle 80s.
