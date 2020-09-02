Clear
Austin Kelly Owens, 26

Visitation: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 2, 2020 9:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Austin Owens, 26, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born January 17, 1994 in St. Joseph, son of Cindy Puckett and Sean Owens. He attended Benton High School. Austin enjoyed cooking and worked at several area restaurants. He also enjoyed shooting guns, turtles, spending time with his kids, his dog, Marshall and especially time with his family. Survivors include, mother, Cindy (Chris) Patrylak of St. Joseph, father, Sean Owens of St. Joseph, girlfriend, Kaitlyn German, two children, Autumn Owens and Lyric Williams, sisters, Bernadette Patrylak and Kelly Lynn Owens, grandparents, Jerry and Judy Puckett of St. Joseph, Joyce Owens of St. Joseph, Jack and Elaine Owens of Tucson, AZ and Peggy and Wally Patrylak of St. Joseph and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Austin will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Austin Owens Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences, obituary and memorial donations at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Cooler conditions will be found across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be below normal for the start of the week.
