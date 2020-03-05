Autumn Danell Cockriel, 39

Autumn Cockriel 39, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home. She was born November 8, 1980 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Carla and Kenny Cockriel. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with the joys of her life, Brienzsley and Mavrick. Autumn was preceded in death by mother, Carla Cockriel, and sister, April Otto. Survivors include, companion, Michael Hill of St Joseph, father, Kenny Cockriel, son, Isaac Cockriel of Trenton, MO, and brother, James Cockriel of Trenton, MO. Funeral services will be10:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Doug Cline officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Autumn Cockriel Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.