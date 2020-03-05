Clear

Autumn Danell Cockriel, 39

Visitation: Thursday, March 5th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Friday, March 6th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home. ■ Interment: Savannah Cemetery. Savannah, MO.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 9:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Autumn Cockriel 39, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home. She was born November 8, 1980 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Carla and Kenny Cockriel. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with the joys of her life, Brienzsley and Mavrick. Autumn was preceded in death by mother, Carla Cockriel, and sister, April Otto. Survivors include, companion, Michael Hill of St Joseph, father, Kenny Cockriel, son, Isaac Cockriel of Trenton, MO, and brother, James Cockriel of Trenton, MO. Funeral services will be10:00 am Friday, March 6, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Doug Cline officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Autumn Cockriel Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 52°
Highs will stay in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s as a weak cold front will move into the area bringing with it gusty winds out of the northwest on Thursday afternoon. We should be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by the end of the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories