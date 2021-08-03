Autumn Dawn Westcott 39, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born September 27, 1981 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Shirley & Raymond Hoffman. Memorial services will be held at the Cornerstone Community Church 16100 Highway 71, Savannah, MO. Memorials are requested to the Autumn Westcott Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary then funeral fund left column
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:39 PM