Autumn Dawn Westcott, 39

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:39 PM

Autumn Dawn Westcott 39, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021 in Saint Joseph. She was born September 27, 1981 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Shirley & Raymond Hoffman. Memorial services will be held at the Cornerstone Community Church 16100 Highway 71, Savannah, MO. Memorials are requested to the Autumn Westcott Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or online at www.ruppfuneral.com, obituary then funeral fund left column

The forecast for tomorrow will be very similar to yesterday: cooler, hazy, and sunny. The hazy sky is a result of the wild fires out to the west of us. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
