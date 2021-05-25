Clear
Posted: May 25, 2021 3:20 PM

Ava L. Matthews, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at a Highland, KS health care facility. She was born April 27, 1952 in St. Joseph, daughter of Sylvia and Louie Miller. Ava attended Benton High School. She married Johnny Matthews on October 12, 1969. She worked at Terrible's Casino. Ava loved bowling, she was the Princess Bowling Tournament Champion. She also enjoyed playing softball, cooking, watching cooking shows, playing cards, and shopping. She was always there for her family. Ava was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ray Matthews in 2020, and her parents. Survivors include: children, Garrett (Tammy) Matthews, Sheila Matthews (Timmy), Shirley Matthews, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Heather Pritchett, Sean (Ashley) Pritchett, Kami (Zack) Matthews-Morgan, Olivia Matthews, Grayson Matthews, and Johnny Pete Sauter, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Naumann, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
