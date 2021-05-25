Ava L. Matthews, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at a Highland, KS health care facility. She was born April 27, 1952 in St. Joseph, daughter of Sylvia and Louie Miller. Ava attended Benton High School. She married Johnny Matthews on October 12, 1969. She worked at Terrible's Casino. Ava loved bowling, she was the Princess Bowling Tournament Champion. She also enjoyed playing softball, cooking, watching cooking shows, playing cards, and shopping. She was always there for her family. Ava was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Ray Matthews in 2020, and her parents. Survivors include: children, Garrett (Tammy) Matthews, Sheila Matthews (Timmy), Shirley Matthews, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Heather Pritchett, Sean (Ashley) Pritchett, Kami (Zack) Matthews-Morgan, Olivia Matthews, Grayson Matthews, and Johnny Pete Sauter, 5 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Naumann, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO.