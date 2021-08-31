Clear
Ava Maxine Kephart, 85

Ava Maxine Kephart, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 10:39 AM

She was born September 28, 1935 in Easton, Missouri to Marvin and Alice (Heath) Anderson.
Ava married Charles Allen Kephart on November 10, 1956. He survives of the home.
She was known for her huge garden, from which she canned a lot. She sewed most of her children’s clothing as well.
Ava was a longtime member of Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. She had a gift of hospitality and ministered to others by having them join her family’s dinner after church. Her faith was of utmost importance to her, her husband next, then her children. In that priority, she served God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin daughters, Alicia Grace and Marcia Mae; and brother, Ralph Anderson.
Survivors include her husband, Charles; children, David Kephart, Laura Mather (Jeff), and Heather Sykes (Martin); grandchildren, Clayton Mather (Breanna), Caleb Mather (Baylee), Isaac Sykes and Allison Sykes; and a sister, Iona Creamer of Rockford, Illinois.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church.

