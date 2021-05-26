Clear
Avis Marie (Schopfer) Ferguson, 96

Avis Marie (Schopfer) Ferguson, of Rea, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home.

Avis was born on March 27, 1925 to the late Mark and Geneva (Coffman) Schopfer. She was a 1942 graduate of Savannah High School.

Avis was married to the late Virgil G. Ferguson.

Mrs. Ferguson was an Avon Representative for twenty-five years in St. Joseph.

Avis is survived by her children, Gary Ferguson, Rea; Nadine and Ronald Taylor, rural Rosendale; grandchildren, Troy Taylor, rural Bolckow; Tammy Taylor Devries (Dave), Red Oak, IA; great-grandchildren, Lainey and Kennedy Devries and Keagen Lee Taylor.

In addition to her husband and parents, Avis was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.

In keeping with Avis's wishes there is no funeral or services scheduled. A private burial will be held at the Savannah Cemetery under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

