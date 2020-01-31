Clear

Barbara A. (Smith) Steidel, 59

Visitation: Monday, February 3rd, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ St. Peter Lutheran Church. 3524 St. Joseph Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64505. ■ Service: Monday, February 3rd, 2020 3:00 PM @ St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Barbara A. (Smith) Steidel
1960-2020

Barbara A. (Smith) Steidel, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
She was born August 7, 1960 in Atchison, Kansas.
Barbara married Marcus Steidel July 29, 1993. He survives of the home.
She was a 1979 graduate of Dekalb High School and a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Barbara was a very doting and loving aunt, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Smith; in-laws, Norman and Shirley Steidel; and her grandparents.
Additional survivors include her children, Mallory Davis (Bradley), Rachel Marmaud (Joseph), Daniel E. Steidel (LaSeana), Amanda Yoka (Daniel); grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Parker, Bryce, Wyatt, Kyra, Porter, Paxton, Sawyer, and Scarlett; mother, Ethel Smith; brothers, Doug Smith (Patty), Randy Smith (Marcia); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Monday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

