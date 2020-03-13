Clear
Barbara A. Thurman, 83

Visitation: Monday, March 16th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Sojourn at Savannah Avenue Church. 1825 Savannah Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Barbara A. Thurman
1936-2020

Barbara A. Thurman passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 83.
She was born October 15, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Eddie and Doris Clark.
Barbara loved painting and listening to country music, especially to live bands in Fillmore, MO, talking on the phone with friends and family, and spending time with them. She was an avid Royals, K State and KC Chiefs fan. Barbara always thought football was fixed and never thought she would see the Chiefs go to the Superbowl again, but she finally did.
She married Floyd Talbott but later they were divorced. Barbara married Jack Thurman who preceded her in death in 2009.
She was also preceded in death by her sons, Richard and Curtis Talbott; grandsons, Austin and Robert Talbott; great-great granddaughter, Bailey Martin; her parents; sister, Patsy Clark; and brother, Bill Clark.
Beverly is survived by daughter, Debra Martin (John); son, Eddie Talbott (Yvonne); stepdaughters, Lori Haynes (Paul)and Darrelynn Flanagan (Sean); 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren- 20 great-great grandchildren; brother, David Clark; sister, Beverly Nolan; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Sojourn at Savannah Avenue Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sojourn at Savannah Avenue Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

