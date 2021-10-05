Clear
Barbara Ann Butts, 81

Barbara Ann Butts 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:46 PM

Barbara Ann Butts 81, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born October 29, 1939 in Halls, MO, daughter of the late Clara and Harold Ferguson. She graduated from Easton High School, class of 1958. She retired from Mead Products after 35 1/2 years of service as a wrapper. She enjoyed shopping, going to church, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Wayne Butts, companion, Gary Deer, her parents, a son, David Wayne Butts, brothers, Mike, George, and Harold Ferguson, and a sister, Marion Maxwell. Survivors include: daughters, Brenda (Mike) Worley, Donna (Jim) Staggs, Diane Butts, and Vickie (Robert) Herring, grandchildren: David Gibson, Brandon Butts, Melissa Martin, Genny Staggs, Tabitha Deshon, Lacey Tapia, James Staggs Jr, Barbie Turner, Tiffani Herring, and Lowell Chaney, sister in law, BJ Ferguson, as well as several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and two sisters: Patricia (Raymond) Tatro and Margarette Burns.
Funeral services and public live stream: 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Barnett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
