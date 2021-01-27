Barbara Ann Findley, 80

Barbara Ann Findley of St. Joseph passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

Barbara, known to many as Bobbie, loved her family and is loved by her family as much as anyone could love and be loved. She will be missed more than any words can express.

Bobbie was born on August 4, 1940 to Elmer and Clara Mae Smith of Troy, Kansas. They are deceased.

Bobbie is and has been married to Jack Findley, her husband and lifelong partner, for over 62 years. Jack survives of the home

Bobbie's passing also leaves behind son Ron Findley (Cindy), daughter Debbie Carter (Gary), daughter Angie Bielby, grandson Tyler Rinehart (Stephanie), grandson Blake Rinehart, granddaughter Kayla Bielby (Roger), granddaughter Nikole Bielby, step-granddaughter Brandy Ingram (Ryan), step-grandson A. J. Bielby, great grandchildren Maddie Bennett, Jackson Rinehart, Karlee Rinehart, Brynnlee Rinehart, Cain Gorman, Russell Gorman, step-great grandchildren Bostyn Ingram, Rocklon Ingram and many nieces and nephews.

Bobbie was predeceased by her sister Wanda Geiger and is survived by Wanda's husband Galen Geiger and Bobbie's brothers Larry Smith (Sherry), Eddie Smith (Marion)and Wayne Smith (Sherry).

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS.

A brief graveside service for all who wish to attend will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery immediately following the funeral.

A private graveside service for Bobbie's husband and three children will follow the open graveside service.