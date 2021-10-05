Barbara Ann McCleave, 82

Barbara A. (Wilson) McCleave passed away on Friday, September 03, 2021 at a local health care facility.

Barbara was born October 22, 1938 in Grant City, Missouri to Austin and Nellie (Scott) Wilson.

She married John H. McCleave, January 31, 1959.

Barbara worked for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughters Mary Lou and Kelly, and brother, Eddie Wilson.

She is survived by daughters; Tammy (Randy) Milbourn, Kathleen (Don) Lee, and Michele (Mike) Thomas.

Grandchildren; Ben (Colleen) Milbourn, Tim (Brandi) Milbourn, Taylor (Ryan) Hayes, Donnie Lee, Makena, Lauren, and Henry Thomas. Great-grandson; Joshua Milbourn, great-granddaughter; Samantha Milbourn. Step-great-grandchildren; Sydney, Ty, Faith, J.J. and Alyssa. Sister-in-law; Ethlyn McCleave and Mary Lee Sweet. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She loved her family dearly and loved helping others.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, Monday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The family suggests memorial be made to; Mosaic Cancer Center in honor of Dr. Ed Andres, Camp Quality, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Mosaic Hospice.