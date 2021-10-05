Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Barbara Ann McCleave, 82

Barbara A. (Wilson) McCleave passed away on Friday, September 03, 2021 at a local health care facility.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:30 PM

Barbara A. (Wilson) McCleave passed away on Friday, September 03, 2021 at a local health care facility.

Barbara was born October 22, 1938 in Grant City, Missouri to Austin and Nellie (Scott) Wilson.

She married John H. McCleave, January 31, 1959.

Barbara worked for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughters Mary Lou and Kelly, and brother, Eddie Wilson.

She is survived by daughters; Tammy (Randy) Milbourn, Kathleen (Don) Lee, and Michele (Mike) Thomas.

Grandchildren; Ben (Colleen) Milbourn, Tim (Brandi) Milbourn, Taylor (Ryan) Hayes, Donnie Lee, Makena, Lauren, and Henry Thomas. Great-grandson; Joshua Milbourn, great-granddaughter; Samantha Milbourn. Step-great-grandchildren; Sydney, Ty, Faith, J.J. and Alyssa. Sister-in-law; Ethlyn McCleave and Mary Lee Sweet. Nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

She loved her family dearly and loved helping others.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. A parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, Monday evening at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

The family suggests memorial be made to; Mosaic Cancer Center in honor of Dr. Ed Andres, Camp Quality, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or Mosaic Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories