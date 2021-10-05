Clear
Barbara Ann Stahl, 86

Barbara Ann Stahl, Maryville, MO, passed away at home on September 29, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:17 PM

Barbara was born in Radcliffe, Iowa on January 23, 1935. She was the youngest of 8 children born to Emmit and Theresa Bishop.

She married Kenneth Stahl in 1953. They spent 66 years together and raised 3 sons: Kregg, Michael and Jason.

She was preceded in death by her son Kregg, her husband, Keith, and her 7 siblings.

Barbara was a wonderful, warm and loving mother; a former nurse and life coach, a generous friend and a servant of all mankind. She was a devoted member of the Bahá’i Faith; and worked to promote unity in all areas of her life, her family and her community.

Barbara is survived by her sons: Jason and Michael, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Barbara was buried in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO, under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

