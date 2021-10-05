Barbara Ann Stahl, 86

Barbara Ann Stahl, Maryville, MO, passed away at home on September 29, 2021.

Barbara was born in Radcliffe, Iowa on January 23, 1935. She was the youngest of 8 children born to Emmit and Theresa Bishop.

She married Kenneth Stahl in 1953. They spent 66 years together and raised 3 sons: Kregg, Michael and Jason.

She was preceded in death by her son Kregg, her husband, Keith, and her 7 siblings.

Barbara was a wonderful, warm and loving mother; a former nurse and life coach, a generous friend and a servant of all mankind. She was a devoted member of the Bahá’i Faith; and worked to promote unity in all areas of her life, her family and her community.

Barbara is survived by her sons: Jason and Michael, 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Barbara was buried in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO, under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.