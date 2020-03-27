Clear
BREAKING NEWS City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Barbara Carol (Anderson) Hoyt, 77

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:46 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Barbara Carol (Anderson) Hoyt, 77 of Savannah, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on February 13, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO.

She attended Lafayette High School where she was a cheerleader all four years.

Barbara married her high school sweetheart, George Hoyt on December 8, 1961.

She worked at Boehringer-Ingelheim for 39 years until her retirement.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes and working in her yard, but most of all spending time with her husband. She missed him dearly since his passing in 2015.

Survivors include daughter; Tracy (Curt) Forthergill; sons; Jeffery Hoyt, and Mark (Shannon) Hoyt; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, brother; Ronnie Anderson and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hoyt has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The family will join together at a later date for a memorial dinner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mosaic Life Care Hospice for their exceptional loving care especially to Nicole and Pastor Sandy. We also appreciate the extra hospice staff who helped in so many ways, especially supporting the family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories