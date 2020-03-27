Barbara Carol (Anderson) Hoyt, 77 of Savannah, Missouri passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on February 13, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO.

She attended Lafayette High School where she was a cheerleader all four years.

Barbara married her high school sweetheart, George Hoyt on December 8, 1961.

She worked at Boehringer-Ingelheim for 39 years until her retirement.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes and working in her yard, but most of all spending time with her husband. She missed him dearly since his passing in 2015.

Survivors include daughter; Tracy (Curt) Forthergill; sons; Jeffery Hoyt, and Mark (Shannon) Hoyt; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, brother; Ronnie Anderson and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hoyt has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The family will join together at a later date for a memorial dinner.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mosaic Life Care Hospice for their exceptional loving care especially to Nicole and Pastor Sandy. We also appreciate the extra hospice staff who helped in so many ways, especially supporting the family.