Barbara Faye Squires

1934-2020

Barbara Faye Squires, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved daughter, wife, mother and friend to many, she was born on February 26, 1934, to James and Sally (Lovell) Doan in Cincinnati, Ohio. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald A. Squires, December 16,1950. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed gardening, golfing, cooking and needlepoint and was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church, Flower Society, PEO Chapter FP, SIS (Sisters in Service) organization, and SJCC Women’s Golf Association. Her grandchildren affectionately called her Bubb which was short for Bubbly. She was well-known for her cooking and especially her legendary apple pie.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Betty Simkins.

Survivors include children; Vicky Hinde (Bill), Country Club, Missouri; Jim Squires (Barbie), Osage Beach, Missouri; Tim Squires (Shelley), St. Joseph, Missouri; Tom Squires (Tegwin), Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jason Squires (Dana), Kansas City, Missouri; Lindsey Williams (Aaron), Kansas City, Missouri; Jamie Squires, Los Angeles, California; Zack Squires, Knoxville, Tennessee, Megan Squires, Charlotte, North Carolina; Mallory Squires, Knoxville, Tennessee; Spencer Squires, St. Joseph, Missouri; Clint Squires (Brittany), Springfield, Missouri; step grandchildren, Scott Hinde (Mary)and David Hinde (Karen), St. Joseph Missouri; great grandchildren, Talon and Tenley Williams, Kansas City, Missouri; step great grandchildren, Charles Hinde (Jessica)and George Hinde (Joanne), Kansas City, Missouri; Hayley Hinde, Lawrence, Kansas; and Griffon Hinde, Springfield, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Ashland United Methodist Church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Ashland United Methodist Church, PEO Scholarship Fund Chapter FP, and Noyes Home. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

To livestream go to Aumcfamily.org, click livestream tab, or you can go to Ashland United Methodist Church Facebook page at Ashland United Methodist Church.