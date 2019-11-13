Clear

Barbara Hayes, 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Ms. Hayes will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment to take place at a later date in Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. Read Less

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:12 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Barbara's Obituary
Barbara Hayes, 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born November 26, 1947 in Sioux City, IA, daughter of Maxine and Donald Robertson. Barbara enjoyed playing pitch and slot games on her phone. She was a Christian. Barbara was preceded in death by father, Donald Robertson, mother, Maxine Robertson, husband, Kenneth Hayes, step son, Kenneth Hayes II, 1st husband, Robert Winters, step-daughter, Tammy Ann Lawson and brother, Eugene Robertson. Survivors include, daughter, Marya (Joe) Bridges of Saint Joseph, brother, Paul Leetch of Estacada, OR, step-daughters, Kim Johnson of St. Joseph and Karen Katzenberger of Grand Junction, CO, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Ms. Hayes will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment to take place at a later date in Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
After setting a record low Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to rebound beginning today with even warmer temperatures expected this weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories