Obituary

Barbara Inez (Davis) Morehead

1934-2019

Barbara Inez (Davis) Morehead, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

She was born on her family’s farm in Chester, Nebraska on November 16, 1934 .

Barbara was the youngest of six children, and graduated from Chester High School and was faithfully married to Marvin Morehead for 39 years. Together they had 3 children. The majority of her life was spent in Washington, Kansas, where she devoted herself to raising her children and serving as a cook within the community fellowship, Friendly Corners.

She was an active member of Washington Christian Church, and in 1997, Barbara moved to St. Joseph, Missouri to be closer to family. She worked diligently at Rod’s Hallmark until it’s closing, found a church home within Central Christian Church where she would be involved in numerous Bible studies, and served as a volunteer for Mid-City Excellence.

Barbara loved going on long walks, taking day trips on roads less traveled, and tucking away Pass-It-Along cards within every handwritten note she ever mailed. Inherently gentle and mild-mannered, she was notoriously ruthless when it came to playing card games.

She was preceded in death by her parents; James and Inez Davis, and siblings; Gladys, Wilbur, Lois, Wilma, and Lawrence.

Survivors include her beloved children; Jeff and Pat Morehead, Barry and Cynthia Morehead, Lisa and Mark SeWalson. Grandchildren; Cami Roach, Jeremy Morehead, Lauren and Nick Greenlee, Alyssa and Jeff Gove, Kyle and Michaela SeWalson, Michael and Kate Morehead, McKenzie and Brad Davidson, Emily and Taylor Murphy. Great-grandchildren; Olivia and Cody Roach, Aspen, Avery, Roman, and Londyn Gove, Luke, Sam, and Jonah Greenlee, and Evelyn Morehead.

A memorial service will be held at Central Christian Church, 1501 N Leonard Rd, St. Joseph, Missouri on May 18th at 11am in Barbara’s honor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mid-City Excellence of St. Joseph, The Crossings Outreach Ministry (St. Joseph), and the youth program of Washington Christian Church (Washington, KS). Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.