Barbara J. (Jackson) McGregor, 85

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:04 PM

Barbara J. (Jackson) McGregor, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022.
She was born November 15, 1936 in St. Joseph to Lawrence and Norma (Graves) Jackson. She graduated from Central High School in 1954.
Barbara married Herschel McGregor on New Year’s Eve, 1954. He survives of the home.
She worked as a purchasing agent at Mead Products for nearly 30 years.
Barbara enjoyed fishing and camping at Big Lake and Lake of the Ozarks. She loved her grandchildren and any time spent with family, with Christmas being her favorite holiday. She also loved to sew and cook, even creating a cookbook of family recipes for her children, which sadly did not include her famous potato salad recipe and its secret ingredient.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Delbert and Jerry Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Herschel; children, Glenn McGregor (Vickie), Melody O’Meara (Pat), and Chris McGregor (Lora); seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and her beloved pets, Lu and Chops.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

