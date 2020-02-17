Clear

Barbara J. Lee, 72

Inurnment to be held at a later date.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Barbara J. Lee, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020.
She was born August 14, 1947 to Robert and Eva (Ferguson) Pittsenbarger.
Barbara married Lonnie Lee December 18, 1965. He preceded her in death in 2016.
She was a home maker.
Barb & Lonnie, best of friends
Always together through thick & thin,
Blessed to find each other.
A dear faithful wife & husband.
Their lives filled with laughter.
Sharing days of sorrow & joy
Holding hands forever
while walking through the years together
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Survivors include Godson, Todd Crouse (Kelley); their children, Cameron and Aaron; Goddaughter, Sheelah Lyle (Glade); and their children, Amanda Grier (Kurt) Kody and Sydney Lyle; and cousins.
Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories