Barbara Jean Bailey May 18, 1957 - May 3, 2019

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Bailey will be cremated following visitation.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Barbara Jean Bailey, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born May 18, 1957 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of Mary Ann and Robert Hughes. She attended East High School in Kansas City. She married William Bailey on December 29, 1977. Barb enjoyed collecting crystal, loved shopping, and was an avid wrestling fan. Barbara was preceded in death by father, Robert Hughes, and mother, Mary Ann Allman-Clark. Survivors include, husband, William Bailey of the home, daughter, Marie (Steven) Ross of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Whitley, Marissa, Steven Jr., Elliott, Brittanie, Eric, D-Angelo, A-Leah, great-granddaughter, Tez-Lynn, sister, Theresa Rodriguez, brother, Melvin Allman, sister, Mary Jo Johnson, sister, Debra McGhee, brother, William Allman, sister, Mildred Allman, brother, Kevin Allman, and sister, Betty Allman.

