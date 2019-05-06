Clear
Barbara Jean Bailey, 61, of St. Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday, May 08, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Email Details 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:29 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Barbara's Obituary
Barbara Jean Bailey, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born May 18, 1957 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of Mary Ann and Robert Hughes. She attended East High School in Kansas City. She married William Bailey on December 29, 1977. Barb enjoyed collecting crystal, loved shopping, and was an avid wrestling fan. Barbara was preceded in death by father, Robert Hughes, and mother, Mary Ann Allman-Clark. Survivors include, husband, William Bailey of the home, daughter, Marie (Steven) Ross of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Whitley, Marissa, Steven Jr., Elliott, Brittanie, Eric, D-Angelo, A-Leah, great-granddaughter, Tez-Lynn, sister, Theresa Rodriguez, brother, Melvin Allman, sister, Mary Jo Johnson, sister, Debra McGhee, brother, William Allman, sister, Mildred Allman, brother, Kevin Allman, and sister, Betty Allman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Bailey will be cremated following visitation.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
