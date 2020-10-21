Clear
Barbara Jean Campbell, 85

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 3:03 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Barbara J. Campbell, 85, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. She was born March 24, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Bessie and Clarence Barnes. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1954 and attended Platt Business College. She married David Campbell on March 14, 1958, sharing a wonderful 62 years together. Barb worked many years as a Bank Teller. She enjoyed crocheting, painting art, and she loved her cats. She was a member of Three Angels Seventh Day Adventist Church. Barbara was preceded in death by father, Clarence Barnes, mother, Bessie Barnes, daughter, Laura Groover, brother, Harry Barnes and sister, Mary Stafford. Survivors include, husband, David Campbell of the home, daughter, Marcy (Rick) Burgess of St Joseph, son-in-law, Roger Groover of Claremore, OK, grandsons , Luke Anderson, Vincent Anderson, Nathan Groover, and Jonah Groover, 3 great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Campbell has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter-St. Joseph. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
