Barbara Jean Campbell, 85

Barbara J. Campbell, 85, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. She was born March 24, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Bessie and Clarence Barnes. She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1954 and attended Platt Business College. She married David Campbell on March 14, 1958, sharing a wonderful 62 years together. Barb worked many years as a Bank Teller. She enjoyed crocheting, painting art, and she loved her cats. She was a member of Three Angels Seventh Day Adventist Church. Barbara was preceded in death by father, Clarence Barnes, mother, Bessie Barnes, daughter, Laura Groover, brother, Harry Barnes and sister, Mary Stafford. Survivors include, husband, David Campbell of the home, daughter, Marcy (Rick) Burgess of St Joseph, son-in-law, Roger Groover of Claremore, OK, grandsons , Luke Anderson, Vincent Anderson, Nathan Groover, and Jonah Groover, 3 great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Campbell has been cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter-St. Joseph.