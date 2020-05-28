Barbara Jean Curtis, 68, of Elwood, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born November 18, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Laura and Raymond Dilley. She married Patrick Curtis on October 26, 1989. Barb was a devout Christian, and was a member of Family Worship Center. Barbara was preceded in death by father, Raymond Dilley, mother, Laura Dilley. Survivors include, husband, Patrick Curtis of the home, children, Lisa Davis of Elwood, KS, Galen Fish Jr. of Cainsville, MO, and Matthew Curtis, grandchildren, TJ Bennett, Landon Davis, Cody Fish, Gage Davis Brent Davis, Dalia Ines, Cidney Curtis, and Mackenzie Curtis, brother, Harold Dilley of St. Joseph, sisters, Penny Clark and Vickie McConnell, both of Joplin, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Douglas Cline officiating, Visitiation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mrs. Curtis will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Family Worship Center.