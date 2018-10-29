Barbara Jean Foster (Tate)

Barbara J. Foster

1940-2018

Kearney, Missouri- Barbara Jean Foster, 78, Kearney, passed away on October 25, 2018.

Barbara was born on May 4, 1940 in Cabool, Missouri to Alan and Myrna (Johnson) Tate.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; daughter, Sandra Patti; and 2 brothers, Francis and Kenneth Tate.

Barbara was a member of the First Christian Church, Cameron.

Survivors: daughter, Cynthia (Gene) Sobbe, Kearney, MO; 3 sons, Anderson (Julie) Foster, Oaks, MO, Toby (Debbie) Foster, Cameron and Billy (Bobbie) Foster, Scottsburg, IN; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Carey); and 3 sisters, Joann, Shirley and Karen (Wayne).

Services: 2:00 PM, Monday, October 29, 2018 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to Crossroads Hospice, Kansas City, MO and/or First Christian Church, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.