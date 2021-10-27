Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Barbara Jean (Grocke) Smail, 84

Barbara Jean (Grocke) Smail, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:27 PM

Barbara Jean (Grocke) Smail, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021.
She was born April 27, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Helen (Ulasy) Grocke.
Barbara married John Smail on November 9, 1968. He survives of the home.
Barbara liked to play cards, especially Pitch. She loved to bake and was known for her chocolate-chip cookies with walnuts and lemon-meringue pie. She loved to sing in the church choir, and enjoyed gardening and watching Katharine Hepburn movies. Barbara always dressed like a lady and liked to strike up a conversation wherever she went.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four aunts.
Survivors include her husband; children, Linda Dire-Sargent, Daniel Dire (Cindy), James Dire (Sherry), Carol Dire-Floyd (Barry), and Kathern Sisk (Jonathan); 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories