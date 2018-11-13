B. Jean Severe

1933-2018

Cameron, Missouri Barbara Jean "Jeanne" Severe, 85, Cameron, passed away on November 11, 2018.

Jeanne was born on July 8, 1933 in McFall Missouri to Ermal H. and Nina Frances (Daniel) Stitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Severe; brother, Paul Stitt; and granddaughter, Bonnie Jean Wilcox.

Jeanne was a 1952 graduate of Pattonsburg High School and a graduate of Casters Beauty School in St Joseph.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cameron Ward where she was also involved in the Relief Society, the largest women's organization in the world. She also belongs to the Order of the Eastern Star and tree climbers Club in Pattonsburg MO

She was United in marriage February 5, 1954 to Jack Severe. To this Union 2 children were born; Jeffrey Allen and Beverly Jean.

Jeanne traveled with Jack and their children as he was enlisted in the US Navy. She worked as a beautician most of her life and owned beauty shops in many places. She opened her final Beauty Shop "Cedarview" in Cameron in the mid 1980s.

She also sold Avon for many years and was a top earner for the company. Jeanne made friends everywhere she went and especially through her adventures in Avon and in her beauty shops.

Survivors; son, Jeffrey (Cathy) Severe, Colorado Springs; daughter, Beverly (Bill) Wilcox, Cameron; sister, Frances Albert, Pattonsburg Missouri; seven grandchildren, Doug Severe, John E Severe III, Tiffany Wilcox, Jeffrey A Severe II, Renae Murphy, Richard Wilcox, and Bobby Wilcox; 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Services: 12 PM, Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cameron. 1st visitation: 6-8 PM, Friday evening at Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. 2nd visitation: 10:30-11:30 AM Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. Memorial donations to Three Rivers Hospice, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron Missouri. Online condolences: www.polandthompson. com.