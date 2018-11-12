Barbara Jean “Jeanie” Severe, 85, Cameron, Mo

Obituary for Barbara Jean "Jeanie" Severe (Stitt)

B. Jean Severe

1933-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Barbara Jean “Jeanie” Severe, 85, Cameron, passed away on November 11, 2018.

Jeanie was born on July 8, 1933 in McFall, Missouri to Ermal H. and Nina Frances (Daniel) Stitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Severe; brother, Paul Stitt; granddaughter, Bonnie Wilcox.

Jeanie was a 1952 graduate of Pattonsburg High School and a graduate of Castors Beauty School.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cameron 1st Ward; member of Order of Eastern Star, Tree Climbers Club, Pattonsburg, MO and the Relief Society (the largest Women’s Society in the world).

Survivors: son, Jeffrey (Cathy) Severe, Cameron; daughter, Beverly (Bill) Wilcox, Cameron; sister, Frances Albert, Pattonsburg, MO; 7 grandchildren, Doug Severe, John E. Severe III, Tiffany Wilcox, Jeffrey A. Severe II, Renae Murphy, Richard Wilcox and Bobby Wilcox; 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson; nieces and nephews.

Services: 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cameron. 1st Visitation: 6-8:00 PM, Friday evening at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. 2nd Visitation: 10:30-11:30, AM, Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations to Three Rivers Hospice, Cameron. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.