Barbara Jean Rash, 85

Barbara Rash

1934-2020

Weatherby, MO….Barbara Jean Rash, age 85, was born November 5, 1934 at Weatherby, MO, the daughter of Guy “Buck” and Barbara Rose (Eagleburger) Searcy and passed away May 20, 2020.

On May 15, 1954, Barbara and Roy Lee Rash were united in marriage in Weatherby, Missouri and they were married 65 years until Roy’s passing in 2019. To this union five children were born.

Barbara was a past President of American Legion Ladies Axillary Post 61. She enjoyed gardening, flowers (especially cactuses), cats and going to the lake. Her most favorite was traveling and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Roy Lee; grandson, Jeremy Williams; two sisters, Norma Millard and Joyce Perkins; and daughter-in-law, Karla.

Survivors include her five children Denise (Tom) Williams, Gordon Rash, Ernest Rash, David Rash, and Kevin Rash; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Cheyenne (Josh), Amanda (Brandon), Andrew, Brandon, and Krystin; and two great-grandchildren, McKenzie & Colton.Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Alta Vista Cemetery, Weatherby, Missouri. Visitation: one hour prior to funeral service. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions: Alta Vista Cemetery. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com