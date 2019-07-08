Clear
Posted: Jul 8, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Barbara Jo Foley, 66, of St. Joseph, formerly of Des Moines, IA, passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born August 5, 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Arlene & Earl Rhoades. She enjoyed crafts, specifically Macrame, reading her bible and spending time with her family. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Rhoades, brother, James Rhoades, sister, Sue Rhoades. She is survived by father, Earl Rhoades of Des Moines, IA, children, Robert (Penny) Kenoyer of Des Moines, IA, Billie (Darrell) Howell of Cameron, MO, and Nikkia (Jake) Shipman of St. Joseph, brother, Keith Rhoades of Des Moines, IA, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 nieces. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. An Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Polk, County, Iowa. Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

