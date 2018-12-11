Barbara Joan Marsh March 06, 1938 - December 09, 2018

Barbara J. Marsh, 80, of Burlington Junction, MO, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at the Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.

Barbara was born on March 6, 1938, in Cincinnati, Iowa. Her parents were William Albert and Bertha May (Cross) Andrews, and they preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Dale D. Marsh.

Barbara was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed boating and being on the water, bowling, and riding horses. She really enjoyed get togethers with her family. She was of the Catholic faith.

June 30, 1955, in Bethany, MO, Barbara was united in marriage to Dale Dean Marsh. They were married for nearly 59 years before his death in 2014.

She retired from many years working for Western Electric in Omaha and Atlanta, GA.

She is survived by her children, Curtis (Paula) Marsh, Pendergrass, GA, Patricia Marsh, of Texas, and Stephanie Marsh, Burlington Junction, MO; 7 grandchildren, Curtis Brett (Jamie) Marsh, Jasper, GA, Elizabeth Joan Marsh, Covington, GA, Dale Raymond (Anna Grace) Marsh, serving in the US Air Force near London, England, Kathleen Elizabeth Marsh, Pendergrass, GA, Melissa Danielle (Sylvester) Manning, Auburn, GA, Joel David (Brenda) Smith, Auburn, GA, Justin Dean (LeAnna) Marsh, Maryville, MO; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to service time on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.