Barbara Joanne Smith, 45, of Maryville, Missouri, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home in Maryville.

Joanne was born on December 23, 1974, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to parents James Elliott and Joyce Ann (McIntyre) Smith. She was a life-long resident of the area.

She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, MO, and had attended Northwest Missouri State University.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maryville.

Joanne was an avid reader. She loved her dogs; and loved “Build A Bear”. She was also a people person.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Joyce of Maryville, her fiancé, Brian Irwin, Maryville, brother, Jeffrey Smith, Maryville, sister Jamie (Bryce) Buholt, Maryville; nieces and nephews, Ashley (Beau) Hillyard, Alexis Marie Smith, Andaya, Mylee, Racyn, Kruse Backman

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her brother, James Wayne Smith.

Joanne has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri

Open visitation from 5-7:00 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with a limit of 10 people at a time.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society.