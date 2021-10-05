Barbara L. Robinson, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
She was born August 9, 1933 in Kansas City, Kansas to Lee and Esther (Peer) Cochran.
Barbara married Robert H. Robinson on January 5, 1955. He survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Cochran; and sister, Janice Sampson.
Survivors include her husband; son, Rex Robinson (Becky); grandchildren, Alex Robinson (Lacey), and Julie Garey (Danny); great-grandson, Jack Garey; and her beloved cat, Squeaky.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service. The family requires that masks be worn by those attending. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Barbara L. Robinson, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Barbara L. Robinson, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021.