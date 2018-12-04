Barbara (Layton) Baker, 91, of Weston, MO, passed away Monday, December 3, 2018 at the Smithville Living Center, Smithville, MO. Barbara was born January 26, 1927 in Weston to James Alexander and Julia Etta (Kyle) Layton. She was a graduate of the Weston High School, lifelong resident of Weston, and faithful member of the First Baptist Church, where she was secretary and Sunday school teacher. Barbara served her community in many capacities, including: Mayor of Weston for 10 years, and member of Weston Rotary Club, Eastern Star, the Weston Garden Club, and member of the Volkswalk Club, participating in walks throughout the country. She was head of the license bureau of Platte City, bookkeeper for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco during the Weston tobacco markets, was a manager for the Gamble’s Store in Atchison, KS, worked for a car transport company in Kansas City, MO, and worked for a bridal shop in Kansas City as well. Barbara was also a business owner as part owner of Tolle’s car dealership and service station in Weston, owner of the Weston Laundromat, and operator of the trailer court in Weston. As an informed, longtime community member, Barbara will also be remembered for her contributions in her “Year Ago” column in the Weston Chronicle. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters Alena “Jo” Brown, Sue Gabbert, and Dorothy Winburn; and a daughter Leslie Tolle Jenks. Barbara is survived by: her daughter Stephanie McDaniel, granddaughters Hillary Barlow, and Jennifer Broyles; 6 great grandchildren; brothers James Layton, David Layton, and Mike (Martha) Layton; sister Judy (Monte) Nixon; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston; followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to the First Baptist Church of Weston.