Barbara “Lorene” Chapman

1935-2019

Barbara “Lorene” Chapman, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1935 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Barbara married Leroy Chapman June 6, 1952. He preceded her in death July 18, 2008.

She was a member of South Park United Methodist Church.

Barbara enjoyed camping, traveling, crocheting, and spending time with her family.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Timothy Chapman; parents, Orene Clemens and Viola “Lucille” Coy (McMillian); and step-father, Elmer McMillian.

Survivors include son, Terry Chapman (Tina); daughter, Pamela Snapp (Darrel); grandchildren, Jonathan Snapp, Brandy Miller (Brian), Travis Chapman (Stephanie), Brett Chapman, Aaron Wilhoit (Tina), Kristin Wilhoit; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Clemens (Fran), Jerry Clemens (Brenda), Rick McMillian (Diane); sister, Jeanette Teem; dance partner, Everett Chapman; her beloved dog, Misty; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to Living Community of St. Joseph.