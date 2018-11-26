Barbara Louella Wright March 13, 1928 - November 22, 2018

Clear
Barbara Louella Wright

Barbara Louella Wright of St. Joseph, Missouri

March 13, 1928 - November 22, 2018
Barbara Louella Wright 90, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 at a health care facility in Olathe, KS. She was born March 13, 1928 in Muskegon, MI, daughter of Mary and Earl Pearo. She married Elmer Wright in 1946. She worked at HD Lee as a seamstress. She enjoyed bowling and art, especially painting and ceramics. Most of all she lived her life for her children and grandchildren., She was born into the Catholic faith, and later joined ROC Fellowship. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Wright, father, Earl Pearo, mother, Mary Pearo, son, Larry Wright, daughter, Sherry Wright, daughter, Linda Rumsey, son, Roger Wright, granddaughter, Shiley Perry, 4 brothers, and 6 sisters. Survivors include, daughter, Paula Wright of Olathe, KS, daughter, Karla Wright of Olathe, KS, sister, Janet Pearo of MI, grandchildren, 12, great grandchildren, 20, nieces and nephews, numerous.
Funeral Services will be 2:30 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.

